Now that Patrick Mahomes knows what it's like to be on both ends of the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs star got quite emotional after this one.

The Kansas City Chiefs entered Super Bowl LVII as underdogs. They trailed by 10 points, and struggled to get anything on third down against the Philadelphia Eagles' defense. And they still won the game.

Some may argue that the game should've gone to overtime — although Eagles CB James Bradberry agreed with the referees' call — even though the Chiefs would've scored anyway in that possession.

But regardless of the how, the fact is that Patrick Mahomes once again silenced his critics. So, now that he knows what it's like to be on both ends of the Super Bowl. The Chiefs QB got quite emotional about this one.

Patrick Mahomes Says This Super Bowl Means More

“The first Super Bowl I thought was — obviously, I didn’t win it the first year that I started,” Mahomes said. “But the first Super Bowl was kind of like, ‘This is amazing. We won the Super Bowl.’ Just happy, just like a little kid winning a prize at the fair."

“Whereas this one, you’ve dealt with failure. You understand how hard it is to get back on this stage and win this game. I mean, I played in a Super Bowl where I got blown out. Got all hyped up and then you go out there and you don’t do anything," he continued. "And then I lose in the AFC Championship Game in overtime when I thought we had a chance to win the Super Bowl that year. And to have a full, brand-new team and have to go through the strain of being better and better every single day, it gives you a greater appreciation for winning this game.”

Then, the now-legendary QB admitted that this Super Bowl win is perhaps even more important than the first. His team was quite different from the one that was blown out two years ago, and it's not so usual to see so many rookies step up:

“I mean, it’s a brand new team. Every Super Bowl is something that you’ll have for the rest of your life,” the QB continued. “I mean, there are only 12 guys that were on that team and won that Super Bowl — it might be a little bit more."

“But to have a brand new team, a lot of rookies playing who stepped up — we were down 10 points at halftime to probably the best team in the NFL all year long. And they’re known for getting ahead of teams and kind of finishing the game off. And for those guys to step up and make those plays in the second half just speaks to the hard work they put in every single day. Luckily a lot of those guys are young so we’ll have a lot of those guys back next year," he concluded.

HC Andy Reid has already confirmed that he's not going anywhere, and the Chiefs have plenty of guys on team-friendly deals. This might as well be the beginning of a Dynasty, so don't be surprised if you see them back to this stage again next season.