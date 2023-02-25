There was a new report of a potential exit of Jalen Ramsey from Los Angeles, with a lot of speculation of where he could go. Now the Rams cornerback used to social media to respond with a series of messages via Twitter.

The Rams won the Super Bowl against the Bengals last year proving their strategy of going all-in was worthy. But this season they seem to be focusing of rebuilding, so Jalen Ramsey appears as the top trade candidate that might leave Los Angeles.

A few weeks ago, there was speculation about the team potentially cutting him. The numbers wouldn’t help them in that case because they would actually lose $6.900.000 in cap space, according to Spotrac. If they designated that move as a post-June 1 there would be 4.5 million in cap savings this year, although he discarded that possibility on social media saying “100% chance I WONT get cut… God bless tho”.

Friday was when a new report emerged almost confirming he will be traded soon. “The Rams have had trade talks about six-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey and league sources now believe it’s very likely Ramsey is dealt in coming weeks”, was what Tom Pelissero of NFL Network posted. Here is what the cornerback had to say about it.

Will Jalen Ramsey be traded?

There is a sense the franchise is trying to renew their roster. Earlier this week they parted ways with Bobby Wagner, so this move would also follow that line. Financially, trading Ramsey would open 5.6 million in 2023 cap space for the Rams. Rumors of potential landing spots started flying around.

Although the star cornerback had the last word at least for now. “The “story” sounds better than the truth sometimes I’ll admit that… I live in the truth tho. God is so great! I am blessed & highly favored!”, wrote Ramsey on Twitter right after a post of only laughing emojis addressing the information related to a trade. He then ended with this tweet: “Lol I was just at Nobu in Malibu enjoying my lunch then phone wanna start buzzing”.