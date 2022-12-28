It seems like the Dallas Cowboys are finally moving on from Odell Beckham Jr. With the Playoffs near, the Lonely Star squad want to un-retire a Hall of Famer in order to help Dak Prescott and give him a brand new wide receiver.

The Dallas Cowboys are definitely a true contender for the Super Bowl LVII, but it seems like they are not completely comfortable with their roster. Now, the NFC East team has reached a Hall of Famer to bring him back from retirement and become a new wide receiver Dak Prescott can throw passes to.

During the 2022 NFL regular season, it was reported that the Cowboys were looking for new weapons for Dak Prescott. They signed T.Y. Hilton recently, but Dallas want more in order to fight for the Super Bowl LVII.

But the former Colts wide receiver is not enough for them. After they closed the door to Odell Beckham Jr.'s arrival, they have reached a retired player to sign him and try to win a Super Bowl with a Hall of Famer in their roster.

Cowboys have reached a Hall of Famer to sign him as new wide receiver

It is that time of the season where all the teams that are going to the Playoffs are trying to improve their rosters. The Cowboys are one of those and they have reached a Hall of Famer to take him out of retirement.

After Odell Beckham Jr.'s option almost gone, Jerry Jones, Cowboys' owner, still wants to give Dak Prescott a new wide receiver. Well, it is not that 'new' as he would bring Hall of Famer Terrell Owens to Dallas for the Playoffs.

Yes, as you read it. Terrell Owens, who nowadays ranks third in NFL history in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, has reached Dallas to play for them in the Playoffs. His agent has been in contact with Jerry Jones in order to find a chance for the 49-year-old at Dallas.

"We've been in constant communication with Jerry Jones' office over the last few days about the possibility of him returning to the Cowboys," Gregory D.L. Daniel, Owen's agent, told Aaron Wilson of SI.com. "Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small. He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass."

Owens, who currently plays for the Knights of Degen of Fan Controlled Football (FCF), was inducted in 2018 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility. He was an elite wide receiver with the San Francisco 49ers, but he thinks he still has what it takes to play in the NFL.

According to SI, the Cowboys are not the only team his agent reached in order to find a landing spot for Owens. During the 2010 season, his last one in the NFL, Terrell played for the Cincinnati Bengals and had 983 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games.