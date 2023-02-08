Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski might be together one last time even after the former quarterback announced his retirement.

A few days ago, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. The 45-year old legendary quarterback said goodbye after playing 22 seasons with an emotional video on social media. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me."

Though last year, in the exact same date, Tom Brady also confirmed he was gone, this time seems for good in 2023. Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He won six Super Bowls with New England and one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to become the greatest player ever.

Now, Rob Gronkowksi, one of the quarterback's favorite teammates, made an amazing announcement about a possible reunion with Tom Brady even after his retirement. Read here to find out all the details.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski might be reunited at FOX

On February 1, 2023, the exact same date he made his first retirement announcement in 2022, Tom Brady finally decided to leave the game he loves. This scenario activates a historic TV contract with FOX. On May of 2022, Tom Brady signed a ten-year contract with FOX that will pay him $375 million to be an analyst for the network.

By the way, this $37.5 million per year deal is way higher than the current contracts of former players on TV like Tony Romo in CBS or Troy Aikman with ESPN. Romo and Aikman are around $18 million per year based on their deals.

According to the contract clauses, this agreement starts when Tom Brady decided to retire. However, during a recent interview, Brady admitted that he needs time to prepare, but he'll make his debt at debut in the 2024 NFL Season.

Now, Rob Gronkowski spoke about a possible reunion with Tom Brady on TV during an interview with The Athletic. "That's definitely a possibility. For sure. Being with Tom for so long and now we're going to be at FOX together. There really hasn't been any plans or anything or any talks about it, but that definitely could be a possibility. We could banter back and forth. Maybe we do a couple promos together or whatever it is. That will be down the road. Time will tell."