NFL News: Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes' backup gets real after being named starting QB vs Broncos

Andy Reid confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs will rotate their starters and use their usual backups for the final game of the 2024 NFL regular season against the Denver Broncos. One of the notable absentees for Sunday’s game will be star Patrick Mahomes, who will be replaced from the start for the first time this year.

Carson Wentz will be the starting quarterback when the Chiefs take on the Broncos. Mahomes will get a well-deserved rest until the divisional round after leading the Kansas City franchise to an outstanding 15-1 record, securing first place in the American Football Conference and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Replacing none other than Mahomes is no easy task, considering the Chiefs have won the last two Super Bowls and are on their way to a third. But Wentz understands that this game against the Broncos is an opportunity not to be missed.

Carson Wentz’s heartfelt message after being confirmed as starting QB vs the Broncos

“I’m confident in myself. Good, bad, indifferent. I’m so confident I can play and play at a high level, and so I’m looking forward to hopefully doing that this weekend and having fun while I’m at it,” Wentz explained about replacing Mahomes, according to Chiefs Wire.

Carson Wentz (11) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead.

“I think it would be tremendous just getting reps. Obviously, preseason is helpful, but that was even limited and seems like another lifetime ago already. This will definitely be helpful if needed in whatever capacity down the stretch there in the playoffs. But quite frankly, I’m just excited to get out there and play ball,” sentenced Wentz.

Carson Wentz’s career with the Kansas City Chiefs

Wentz joined Andy Reid’s Chiefs this offseason, and the 32-year-old made his first start for the Missouri franchise, replacing Mahomes. At this point last campaign, in Week 18, the veteran quarterback had started for the Los Angeles Rams, his former team. In that game, he completed 17 passes for 163 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.