The sports pundit did not hold back on Aaron Rodgers comments that he is considering leaving the Green Bay Packers.

For the Green Bay Packers it was an NFL season to forget. The Cheese Heads went 8-9 and were eliminated from the NFL postseason. For Aaron Rodgers the end of the season was a turning point as to whether the famed quarterback has mulled retirement.

The Packers are anxious to know the decision by Aaron Rodgers, who has stated he needs time to think about what he will do next. In a turn of events to those discussions, Rodgers has hinted that he may in fact continue to play but not for the Packers.

Stephen A. Smith on his morning show First Take was not happy at all that the 39-year-old Packers lifer would even consider a move outside of Green Bay. Here is what the famous journalist had to say regarding Aaron Rodgers’ possible retirement or leaving of the Green Bay Packers.

Stephen A. Smith on Aaron Rodgers’ retirement talks

“I’m disgusted with Aaron Rodgers… You signed a three-year, $150 million extension. Now, you say the expectation was a Super Bowl. I’ll go one further. The expectation was at least that you were going to remain a Green Bay Packer… Everything he does now, has us questioning how sincere and truthful he was, years ago” Smith ranted.

The Packers gave Rodgers a huge contract extension but seeing that the team will be in rebuild mode yet again and with Rodgers turning 40 next season, the 4-time MVP may need to consider calling it quits or join a team that does not need so much work.