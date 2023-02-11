Each NFL franchise has a coaching staff made up not only of the head coach and the lines coordinators, there are other coaches that are part of the coaching team and are just as important as the top three. Check here who they are.

Everyone knows that the head coach is the boss behind an NFL team, but he is not alone, other coaches such as the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator are key pieces for a football team to function properly.

Very few sports around the world use so many coaches to carry out a team's strategy during a game, at least not like it happens in football where the coaches are aware of each play, while in other sports like soccer the coaching staff It is available only during training sessions.

The head coach usually has the last word, but above him is the team's General Manager and the franchise owner, they have no voice during game calls but they can fire the head coach whenever they want.

How many coaches does each NFL team have?

The head coach is the main man who carries out everything related to the strategy that will be applied during a game, but behind him is the offensive line coordinator who is aware of his players during attacking plays to make the corresponding changes and on the other is the defensive line coordinator who makes important calls during defensive plays.

Apart from the three big names, the NFL teams have others for the offensive part called quarterback coaches, running back coaches, special teams coach, wide receivers coach and offensive coach. While for the defense there are the linebackers coach, defensive backs coach and defensive line coach. Also included are assistants.

At least 10-12 people are members of the coaching staff of each NFL team during the regular season, playoffs and Super Bowl. Football is a sport that needs to be organized into separate parts for everything to work better.