The Super Bowl 2023 will be remembered as one of the greatest of all time. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles with a last-second field goal to earn their third Vince Lombardi trophy.

Besides football, music also played a huge role in making Super Bowl LVII one of the most memorable in history. Unfortunately, Patrick Mahomes was not able to see Rihanna's performance, and he has explained the reason why.

Patrick Mahomes reveals Andy Reid prohibited the Chiefs to see Rihanna's Halftime show

Patrick Mahomes was selected as the Super Bowl LVII Most Valuable Player for leading his team to victory. However, if he had been distracted by the Halftime show, he may not have been able to accomplish this feat.

Prior the Super Bowl, the Kansas city Chiefs quarterback revealed he was a huge fan of Rihanna. Unfortunately, he was not able to see her first performance after her four year absence from the stages.

"I didn't," Mahomes said to Jimmy Kimmel on if he saw Rihanna's Halftime show. "I heard it was great, but coach (Andy) Reid told us 'if you go out to see the performance, just keep walking, because you're not playing the rest of the game.'"

At the end, maybe Andy Reid was right. The Chiefs were completely focused on the second half and they defeated Philadelphia to become the 2022 NFL champions.