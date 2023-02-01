It seems that the Texans want to start the upcoming 2023 season renewed and the first step is a new head coach. Check here Ryan's life and career stats.

DeMeco Ryans is the new hope for the Texans, they want to start the upcoming 2023 season with a good and strong strategy and the first step to achieve that is with a new head coach.

The 2022 NFL season was a disaster for the Houston Texans, they started the season with a new head coach, Lovie Smith, he knew the franchise inside since Smith was previously Texans' DC but things did not go as they expected.

The Texans don't have Super Bowl titles, they have only six division titles won in the 21st century, that's more than enough for an NFL team that was established in 1999.

Who is the new Texans' head coach for the 2023-2028 season?

DeMeco Ryans is a household name in Houston as he played linebacker for the Texans from the 2006 to 2011 season. He was born on July 28, 1984 and played pro football until 2015 when he retired as a Philadelphia Eagles player.

He grew up in Bessemer, Alabama where his football career started playing at Jess Lanier High School. After his time in Bessemer, Ryans played for the Alabama Crimson Tide until he was finally drafted in 2006 by the Texans.

What is the name of DeMeco Ryans wife?

Jamila Ryans is his wife, they got married in Pearland, Texas on June 29, 2013. They have three children named MJ, Micah and Xia. Jamila is a registered nurse, so far she is in charge of the Demeco Ryans Foundation.

What will be the DeMeco Ryans salary with the Texans?

Details about the DeMeco Ryans' contract were not fully disclosed, but the Texans confirmed that it is a 6-year deal. Ryans is estimated to have a salary similar to that of a previous coach at $5,000,000 annually.

Does Ryans coaching have experience?

Yes, his coaching career began in 2017 when Ryans became the 49ers' Defensive quality control coach. Between 2017 and 2020 he worked again with the 49ers as the Inside linebackers coach. His biggest role, before head coaching, was as Defensive coordinator for the 49ers between 2021 and 2022.