Tight ends tend to be tough, strong and fast guys but at the same time their salaries are low compared to wide receivers and quarterbacks. Check here who earned more money during his career.

The richest tight end of the NFL is close to $65m in career earnings

Tony Gonzalez is a name that everyone in the NFL knows, but for those who don't know who Tony was, he was the best Tight End of all time, his career started in 1997 and ended in 2013.

During the 21st century, few tight ends like Gonzalez have been as lethal as him, but Rob Gronkowski is one of those top players who exceeded expectations within the standards for a player of his position.

Another notable and famous Tight End in the league was Antonio Gates, he scored 116 touchdowns during his entire career with the Chargers.

Who is the richest tight end in the NFL?

Salaries 20 years ago were relatively low, so the difference between a Tight End with 100 touchdowns and the salary of a Tight End with fewer touchdowns is big. The Tight End with the biggest career earnings is Travis Kelce with a total of $64,782,219 million.

Top 5 Tight End's career earnings:

1. Travis Kelce – $64.7m

2. Zach Ertz – $62.1m

3. Mercedes Lewis – $60.8m

4. Kyle Rudolph – $59.9m

5. Hunter Henry – $44.03m

Kelce has been playing in the NFL since 2013 with the Kansas City Chiefs, he is 33 years old in 2022 and it is likely that he will retire playing for Kansas. Kelce won Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season. So far he has 69 touchdowns and 9,974 receiving yards (as of Week 13-2022).