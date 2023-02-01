Tom Brady posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday in which he announced his retirement from football once again. Here, check out the funniest memes and reactions.

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from football once again. On Wednesday, the 45-year-old QB announced his second retirement from the NFL with a video shared on social media. After initially announcing his retirement after the 2021 season, he changed his mind after just six weeks. This time, he said will no longer be playing football again.

"Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away. I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing," Brady said.

Brady will exit the NFL as the all-time leader in Super Bowl victories and an automatic first-ballot selection for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He has every major passing record in the NFL, including regular season and playoff victories. His teams reached the Super Bowl on ten occasions, winning seven times. He won the Super Bowl seven times total, six of them with the Patriots and the seventh in February 2021 with the Buccaneers.

NFL: Best memes and reactions of Tom Brady's retirement announcement