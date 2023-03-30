Tom Brady returned to play the game he loves. Read here to check all the details of this incredible episode, which also includes Rob Gronkowski.

A few months ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. After a disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye. "I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me."

Following his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. After Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

Now, in the middle of retirement, Tom Brady decided to come back and play football in a very special occasion with Rob Gronkowski. Of course, many fans wondered if this could be a sign that the 'fire' is still inside him. Read here to check out the details of this surprising episode.

Tom Brady returns to play football with Rob Gronkowksi

Two months after announcing his official retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady came back to play football. In a very special post shared on his Instagram account, Brady shared he spent a spectacular beach day with friends such as Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

All those retired stars were crucial for Tom Brady's success, especially while he was playing for the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick. In the images, Brady is back at quarterback playing on the beach and remembering the old glory days when he found his beloved receivers.

"Beach day with the crew" was the title chosen by Tom Brady. Furthermore, in order to clarify rumors of a possible comeback, Rob Gronkowski sent a hilarious message. "Just some old retired guys relaxing here. Nothing to see folks."