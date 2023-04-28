Tom Brady had very special words for Lamar Jackson after the quarterback finally got the contract he wanted with the Baltimore Ravens. Check out the details.

Tom Brady knows how tough is life in the NFL. That's why the former quarterback followed very closely the contract situation of Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens.

Prior to the 2023 Draft, Lamar Jackson became the highest paid player ever after signing a five-year, $260 million contract. $185 million are guaranteed. Though many experts believed the Ravens took a huge risk by putting a non-exclusive franchise tag on him, no other teams were interested.

So, with the impressive salary for Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady knows a lot has changed in the NFL at least in the near future. Check out all the details of his amazing reaction on social media.

Tom Brady's heartfelt message to Lamar Jackson

After the Baltimore Ravens announced the new contract for Lamar Jackson, many stars from the NFL sent messages of support to the former MVP after all the struggles he passed to get the deal.

Tom Brady was one of them and went to social media acknowledging the well deserved paycheck. "Congrats, Lamar Jackson. Big things ahead!" were Brady's words reposting the terms of the deal.

It was a very special detail from Tom Brady considering he doesn't talk much about what happens in the NFL on Twitter or Instagram. However, Lamar Jackson just broke a historic barrier and the GOAT was there to congratulate him.