The UFC will have the return of one of its biggest stars tonight and a lot of people will be watching. But a legend that will also be in attendance is Tom Brady. Check out what the quarterback said about Jon Jones ahead of UFC 285.

The NFL season is now over. For Tom Brady, his career in the sport is what also ended when he posted a video on social media announcing his retirement. Some may still want to wait before they believe it, although the former quarterback will now be enjoying the fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

The UFC will have probably the event of the year. It’s going to be a card full of thrilling matchups. The women’s flyweight title bout of the reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko against the Mexican Alexa Grasso will be just one of them.

Brady has been rumored to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. The connection was supposedly made by UFC president Dana White, so it makes sense he will be there. Here is what the seven-time Super Bowl champion said.

What did Tom Brady say about Jon Jones?

The future Hall of Famer shared a video on Instagram choosing his favorite. This heaviwhight title fight will have Jones and Gane as the stars, but he directed his message to one of the best fighters in the history.