The NFL season is now over. For Tom Brady, his career in the sport is what also ended when he posted a video on social media announcing his retirement. Some may still want to wait before they believe it, although the former quarterback will now be enjoying the fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.
The UFC will have probably the event of the year. It’s going to be a card full of thrilling matchups. The women’s flyweight title bout of the reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko against the Mexican Alexa Grasso will be just one of them.
Brady has been rumored to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. The connection was supposedly made by UFC president Dana White, so it makes sense he will be there. Here is what the seven-time Super Bowl champion said.
What did Tom Brady say about Jon Jones?
The future Hall of Famer shared a video on Instagram choosing his favorite. This heaviwhight title fight will have Jones and Gane as the stars, but he directed his message to one of the best fighters in the history.
"I wanted to say welcome back to the main stage. It's great to see the GOAT doing what he does best and doing what he's meant to do. So I thought seven titles was a lot -- You doubled it, man. I know tonight's not gonna be easy, Ciryl Gane's standing on the other side of that Octagon. He's a bad man. It's gonna be an incredible fight. Dana knows how to put on a great show as always, and I wouldn't miss this one for the world. I'm gonna be there watching. Good luck to both of you guys tonight, and Jon, congrats on an amazing career of greatness. Let’s f… go!".