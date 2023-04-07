The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions, and Travis Kelce is having a great time everywhere he goes. He was in charge of the first pitch at Cleveland Guardians’ home opener, but things didn’t go well.

The NFL season ended with the Kansas City Chiefs winning it all. They had their deserved Super Bowl parade and they are now taking a deserved break, although Travis Kelce is still making the most out of everything he does during his time off.

Top football season might be over, but sports fans can already enjoy the MLB. There is the tradition of inviting a celebrity or high-profile athlete to throw the first pitch in every team’s home opener, though it doesn’t always look good.

The fun part this time is that not many were expecting a superstar like Kelce fail, even if it’s in a completely different sport. However, that’s exactly what happened at the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener vs the Seattle Mariners.

Travis Kelce throws horrific first pitch at Guardians home opener

The invitation sometimes goes to a person recognized for playing there when it comes to athletes, but it can also be for growing up there. That’s the case with Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. In the podcast ‘New Heights’ he co-hosts with his brother Jason, they always talk about supporting the teams in that city when they were younger.

Kelce had the honor of throwing the first pitch at Cleveland Guardians home opener, although it wasn’t anything spectacular. The tight end showed how on point was his decision of playing professional football, because baseball probably wasn’t going to be his thing, at least as a pitcher.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Kelce's failed pitch

The game was played in Cleveland, but someone very famous in Kansas City took notice. Mahomes didn’t take any time to encourage the Kansas City Royals to give the tight end another chance. Here’s what the two-time NFL MVP posted immediately after.