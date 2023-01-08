In the last game of the NFL season, Green Bay host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Here, check out what would happen if the Packers and Aaron Rodgers win in Week 18.

The Packers started the 2022 NFL season with a 4-8 record and a path to the playoffs seemed almost like an impossible task. Nevertheless, in an incredible turn of events, Green Bay won four straight games: Bears, Rams, Dolphins and Vikings. Suddenly, the playoffs were back in sight.

Last season, the Packers tasted once again disappointment. They were the No.1 seed in the NFC, but, Green Bay were surprisingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers at home in the Divisional Round. As usual, the questions around Aaron Rodgers' future arrived. Then, on March of 2022, the quarterback signed a massive three year, $150 million contract.

So, after a very bad start in the 2022 NFL season, nobody expected to see the Packers and Aaron Rodgers alive with only one game remaining in the calendar. Read here to find out what happens if Green Bay beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in Week 18.

NFL playoffs: What happens if Green Bay win against the Detroit Lions in Week 18?

If the Packers beat the Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, Green Bay will clinch a ticket to the playoffs in the NFC. The formula is very simple for Aaron Rodgers and his teammates. Win and you're in.

In this scenario, the Packers cannot climb further than the No.7 seed as a Wild Card team in the NFC. This means they will play all their postseason games on the road. That's why many people wonder if the matchup against the Lions could be the last for Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field.

"Yes. For sure (he thinks about last game at Lambeau Field). Just because you don't know what the future holds, but, when I think about that there is nothing but gratitude. No remorse or sadness. Just gratitude for the time that I've been here. The amazing memories that I've had on this field. There's been a lot of great moments, but I'm still undecided about the future. We're just gonna enjoy Sunday Night and hopefully have some more to play for," were the words of Aaron Rodgers.