The Denver Broncos will be sold like candy but for a price so high that a world record will be broken for the purchase of a sports team. Check here who is going to own the Broncos.

The Denver Broncos want to get out of the bad situation they've been in for a few years, especially after Peyton Manning retired, the team has had trouble finding the perfect quarterback for the franchise.

But things could change with their new quarterback, Russell Wilson, especially knowing that he has enough experience to lead a team to the playoffs. Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, and the last time the Broncos made the playoffs was in 2015 when they won Super Bowl 50.

The franchise, Denver Broncos, was founded by Bob Howsam a guy who owned a baseball team and in 1959 the team played in the AFL, but about six years later the Broncos were on the verge of disappearing due to mismanagement.

Who will buy the Denver Broncos?

The new owner of the franchise will be the same ones behind Walmart, the Walton Family, specifically Rob Walton will be in charge of taking Denver Broncos operations to another level just as he has done with Walmart across the country.

The Waltons will pay $4.65b for the Broncos, that's the biggest amount ever paid by a sports team in the world. The last time an NFL team was sold was in 2018 when David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers for $2,275b.

Only two NFL teams were ever sold, Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders, and two other franchises were bought in the 20th century for the lowest price, $100 bucks (Chicago Bears) and the second cheapest team was bought five years later in 1925 for $500 (New York Giants).