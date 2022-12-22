Jalen Hurts is having a MVP season for the Philadelphia Eagles in their amazing run towards the Super Bowl. However, in a very surprising situation, the quarterback won't play against the Cowboys. Read here to find out the important reasons why he is out.

Why is Jalen Hurts not playing for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Dallas Cowboys?

The Eagles are the best team in the NFL holding an impressive 13-1 record. After their only loss of the season against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, Philadelphia bounced back and are currently on a five-game winning streak with victories over the Colts, Packers, Titans, Giants and Bears.

Considering this scenario, the Eagles control their destiny to clinch the NFC East with a win against the Dallas Cowboys on Week 16. Furtermore, a victory would also give Nick Sirianni's team home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye. That could be crucial to recover injured players and give some rest to their starters.

That's why this Saturday's game facing the Cowboys at Arlington is a very long awaited matchup for Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts was supposed to give another great performance towards the MVP Award in the NFL, but, there are important reasons why the quarterback won't be able to take the field at AT&T Stadium.

Jalen Hurts is out of the game against the Dallas Cowboys because of a right shoulder sprain. Last week at Soldier Field facing the Chicago Bears, the quarterback suffered the injury in the third quarter after a tackle by defensive lineman Trevis Gipson. Hurts missed a few snaps, but came back and played through it to finish the game.

Considering Jalen Hurts is not available, Gardner Minshew will get the call as the starting quarterback for the most anticipated game of Week 16. Minshew was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars inthe sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and had an extraordinary breakthrough season.

However, following a bad 2020, Gardner Minshew was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles where he became the backup. Head coach Nick Sirianni didn't give an update to confirm if Jalen Hurts would be ready if needed for Week 17 and the matchup with New Orleans.