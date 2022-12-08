Baker Mayfield has a new team. The quarterback signed for the Los Angeles Rams and the biggest doubt for him nowadays is if he will play the Week 14's TNF game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It didn't take too long for Baker Mayfield to find a new team after being released by the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams and everyone is wondering if he will play in Week 14's TNF game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

That's where the Rams entered the conversation. The Super Bowl LVI champions needed a quarterback after Matthew Stafford's injury and they trusted Baker Mayfield to become a solid starter for the rest of the 2022 NFL season.

Will Baker Mayfield be the Rams starting quarterback vs. Raiders in Week 14?

This Tuesday, the Rams decided to claim him off waivers and got him. But their week is shorter as they will start the Week 14's activity in the Thursday Night Football game against the Raiders, so the biggest doubt is if Mayfield will be available for LA.

According to Sean McVay, the team's head coach, they have been working intensely with Baker Mayfield towards this game. "As far as his status for tomorrow, we're working through that kind of stuff," said McVay on Wednesday. "We just finished up. I mean, he literally just got here last night. Incredibly sharp guy. It was good to be able to be around him. Really, we feel like it upgraded our quarterback room, gives us a chance to have him in the building, and we'll see how it goes, and we'll take it a day at a time."

It is uncertain if he'll play, but he's expected to be active against the Raiders, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. If John Wolford is feeling good about his neck injury, it is likely that he'll start and then Mayfield could get some minutes depending on his teammate's status.