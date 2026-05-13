A.J. Brown’s potential move to New England excites Mike Vrabel’s receiving corps

A.J. Brown is one of the candidates to join Mike Vrabel’s New England Patriots ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Returning to the Super Bowl is the main goal for the New England Patriots in the 2026 NFL season. The departure of Stefon Diggs left a gap in Mike Vrabel’s wide receiver corps, which has already added Romeo Doubs, who would be delighted to share a roster with A.J. Brown if his move were to happen.

“I have a ton of respect for him… Coach Vrabel was his coach… I understand it’s a lot of rumors going around. If he’s here, I’d love to have him here, and if he isn’t here, I’m still gonna wish him the best…,” Doubs said to the press.

Romeo Doubs arrived as one of the notable additions to Foxborough this offseason. Vrabel could end up having one of the most interesting wide receiver corps in the league if Brown’s move comes to fruition.

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LWR RWR SWR Kayshon Boutte Mack Hollins Romeo Doubs Kyle Williams Efton Chism III DeMario Douglas Jeremiah Webb Nick DeGennaro Kyle Dixon Jimmy Kibble Cameron Dorner

#Patriots WR Romeo Doubs on Eagles WR AJ Brown:



“I have a ton of respect for him… Coach Vrabel was his coach… I understand it’s a lot of rumors going around. If he’s here, I’d love to have him here, and if he isn’t here, I’m still gonna wish him the best…”



(🎥 @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/hxG8RexkEY — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) May 12, 2026

What would an offense with Doubs and Brown look like?

During the 2025 season, A.J. Brown remained a high-end producer for the Philadelphia Eagles, hauling in 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and 7 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs put up solid numbers in Green Bay with 55 catches for 724 yards and 6 touchdowns.

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If the Patriots were to pull off a trade for A.J. Brown, they would provide Drake Maye with a truly frightening receiving corps; a duo of Brown and Doubs would offer the perfect blend of a dominant, physical WR1 and a reliable, sure-handed WR2. This vertical threat, combined with Maye’s arm talent, would instantly transform New England‘s passing game into one of the most explosive units in the AFC.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles

The potential reunion of Brown and Vrabel

Any potential move to bring A.J. Brown to a Mike Vrabel-led Patriots squad is centered around the critical June 1 deadline. Trading him after this date allows the Eagles to spread a massive dead-cap hit across two seasons, making the deal financially viable for Philadelphia, while the Patriots currently hold over $35 million in cap space to absorb Brown’s $23.4 million cap charge.

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Economically, the move would likely trigger an immediate contract restructure to lower his short-term cap hit and secure his future in Foxborough. Reuniting with Vrabel, who coached him in Tennessee, Brown would serve as the ultimate veteran alpha for Drake Maye, commanding a salary of roughly $29 million in total cash for the 2026 campaign.