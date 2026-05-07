Drake Maye stands by Mike Vrabel’s side once again after Patriots HC deals with another PR crisis

Mike Vrabel's focus should be on the New England Patriots, but he's still dealing with a PR crisis. According to quarterback Drake Maye, this won't affect the team.

Mike Vrabel‘s first season as the New England Patriots head coach was absolutely amazing. The team went from losing to going on a Super Bowl trip. However, the second season hasn’t even started and the head coach has been involved in a massive scandal. Still, quarterback Drake Maye is supporting him.

The Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini scandal keeps getting bigger and bigger. This time around, it was reported that the Pats HC had a yacht trip with the journalist while she was pregnant. Every time that the story is dimming, a new thing appears.

Unfortunately for Patriots players, the topic reached them. Maye was asked if Vrabel’s off-field problems will be a distraction. The QB answered with an emphatic “No, I don’t.“

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Drake Maye is focusing on football only

Maye is demonstrating big-time maturity with this issue. Many would just go full into the gossip mode kinds of things. For Maye, “he’s our head coach. I think he’s done a great job of talking to us and talking us through it. I’m just looking forward to getting back to work and getting ready.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.

Vrabel is an excellent head coach. When it comes to football, he is a brilliant mind. However, now there are questions of whether Vrabel will be on the Patriots sideline come Week 1. Maye, for now, is still standing besides his head coach.

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The Patriots are going downhill fast

The Patriots lost their best wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, their draft wasn’t graded in a good way, their head coach is in the middle of one of the hottest scandals in recent NFL history, their schedule will be one of the toughest in 2026, and the whole franchise seems headed to absolute disarray.

While their is a big rumor stating they could bring star WR AJ Brown, the fact is that this offseason, New England has had way more downs than ups. This could be very well an indicator of the team’s season will go.