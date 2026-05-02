Mike Tomlin reportedly could replace Mike Vrabel as Patriots’ head coach

The situation surrounding the New England Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel could be entering uncertain territory. While the Pats are not actively looking to move on, a recent report from the Daily Mail suggests contingency plans are already being discussed behind the scenes.

According to the report, the off-the-field circumstances involving Vrabel could complicate his future with the team. “But if these upcoming few months go haywire, and if they are put in a situation of no return, either with the team not doing well or the drama of Mike’s family issues taking over and forcing a decision on Mike’s coaching future, the one person that they would seek to replace him would be Mike Tomlin.”

That potential scenario remains speculative for now, but it highlights how seriously the Patriots are preparing for all outcomes. Vrabel is still the current head coach, and they would prefer stability, but the possibility of disruption has forced them to think ahead. After becoming an icon with the Steelers and winning a Super Bowl, Tomlin could be the answer.

Advertisement

Mike Tomlin is an option for Patriots

Even within that uncertainty, the idea of Mike Tomlin stepping in comes with immediate complications. Tomlin has recently transitioned into a new role as an analyst with NBC, making any potential return to coaching, especially on short notice, far from straightforward.

If Tomlin were not available, another name could emerge internally: Josh McDaniels. With prior head coaching experience and familiarity with the organization, he could be viewed as a more immediate and practical option to step into the role if needed.

For now, the Patriots are not making any changes. But the fact that contingency plans are being considered underscores the unpredictability of the situation. Much will depend on how the coming months unfold, both on and off the field.

Advertisement

Until then, Mike Vrabel remains in place. But as the report suggests, the Patriots are quietly preparing for the possibility that things may not stay that way. Mike Tomlin would be a massive splash.