Steelers reportedly make QB decision about Drew Allar and his mechanics as they wait for Aaron Rodgers

While the Steelers continue waiting for Aaron Rodgers, Mike McCarthy is already working to completely rebuild rookie quarterback Drew Allar's mechanics and fundamentals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may still be waiting on Aaron Rodgers, but behind the scenes, they are already working aggressively on developing rookie quarterback Drew Allar.

According to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, new head coach Mike McCarthy and the Steelers coaching staff are essentially rebuilding the young QB from the ground up as they attempt to shape him into a potential future starter.

“They’re essentially uninstalling everything he learned at Penn State and they’re reuploading their own methods and fundamentals and mechanics with Drew Allar.”

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Who will be Steelers next starting QB?

If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t sign, Drew Allar has a chance to compete for the starting quarterback job with Pittsburgh. However, one of the biggest areas of focus has reportedly been Allar’s footwork, something the Steelers clearly believe must be corrected if he is going to succeed at the NFL level.

The process highlights just how serious the Steelers are about developing the rookie despite all the outside attention remaining focused on Rodgers and the uncertainty surrounding the veteran quarterback’s future.

The situation also creates an interesting dynamic inside Pittsburgh’s quarterback room. While the Steelers continue waiting for Rodgers to make a final decision, both Drew Allar and second-year quarterback Will Howard are trying to prove they deserve a real opportunity to compete for the future of the franchise.

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What is Steelers QB depth chart for 2026?

Drew Allar, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are currently the members of the Steelers depth chart at the QB position. Howard himself has yet to receive a meaningful chance, making this offseason especially important for both young quarterbacks.

If Rodgers delays his decision even longer, or never arrives at all, the Steelers could eventually find themselves choosing between two developmental options rather than relying on a veteran stopgap.

The Steelers are also betting heavily on Mike McCarthy’s reputation as one of the NFL’s top quarterback mentors. Throughout his career, McCarthy played a major role in the development of Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay before later working with Dak Prescott during his time with the Dallas Cowboys.

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Now, the Steelers hope that same track record can help turn Allar into the franchise quarterback they have been searching for since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement.