Aaron Rodgers addresses his NFL future and lets Steelers know what should happen wih Mike Tomlin

Following one of the worst outings of his NFL career, Aaron Rodgers didn’t mince words when asked about his future. Moreover, the future Hall of Fame quarterback delivered a sincere message about Mike Tomlin, who is now in the eye of the storm after yet another early playoff exit for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I’m not going to make any emotional decisions,” Rodgers admitted during his postgame press conference when asked about a potential retirement decision. Moreover, the 42-year-old signal caller issued a strong reminder about Tomlin, while giving a subtle nod to his former coach, Matt LaFleur, whose future with the Green Bay Packers is up in the air, too.

“Obviously, [LaFleur] has done a lot of great things in Green Bay, and we had a lot of success. [Tomlin] has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19, 20 years,” Rodgers added, via NFL.com’s Jason B. Hirschhorn on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Was this Rodgers’ final NFL game?

Coming into the Wild Card round matchup, the talk around Rodgers indicated this might be the last time he ever put on the pads for an NFL showdown. Following the disheartening 30-6 loss on home ground, the TV broadcast followed Rodgers’ walk down the tunnel and into the Steelers locker room. In an incredibly cinematic sequence, it sure looked like the final chapter of Rodgers’ career.

However, there’s no script in the NFL, and the only one who knows what the future will bring is Rodgers himself. Based on his postgame statements, he has yet to make up his mind with every option still on the table.

Advertisement