The Pittsburgh Steelers recently decided to bench Aaron Rodgers, and the veteran quarterback chose to speak out against Mike McCarthy.

The situation in Pittsburgh Steelers has heated up considerably in recent hours, following the decision to bench Aaron Rodgers for the Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The veteran quarterback did not take the news well and fired back at his head coach, Mike McCarthy.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that McCarthy would walk into meetings, dozed off, and even snore. Clearly, something has broken down between the two, who once formed a successful partnership.

A-Rod’s future appears to be moving further away from Steelers Nation following this latest fallout and his absence from the team’s facilities during Wednesday’s practice. “That ship has sailed,” Rodgers said when asked whether he’d return to Pittsburgh.

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Steelers evaluating Rodgers’ future in Pittsburgh

It’s clear that something has broken down between both sides, making it important to examine Rodgers’ contractual situation with the franchise. According to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on X, Rodgers’ remaining $8.6 million in base salary is guaranteed, although though there has to be approximately 130 conduct-detrimental-to-the-team violations stemming from his comments during his dialogue with Pat McAfee.

Aaron Rodgers of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Rodgers seemingly making it clear that he has no intention of returning to Steelers Nation, and the franchise having heard his strong remarks, it remains to be seen how this saga will ultimately unfold and what direction both sides will take moving forward.

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Rodgers’ warning

The discussions between McCarthy and Rodgers took place before the final decision, as the veteran quarterback was reportedly unhappy with his head coach’s decisions. As a result, A-Rod warned the HC about what could happen to his future if things did not change: “If you don’t change the play-calling or if you bench me, you should release me.”

BREAKING NEWS: @AaronRodgers12 addresses being benched by the Pittsburgh Steelers #PMSLive https://t.co/6rggspWDGX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 25, 2026

McCarthy’s confusion

Rodgers used his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show to bring up a curious moment in which the head coach briefly confused his current team, breaking the huddle by saying, “1, 2, 3, PACKERS!”

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Aaron Rodgers says Mike McCarthy broke down a huddle saying, “1, 2, 3 PACKERS!” (📽️ @PatMcAfeeShow) https://t.co/kiwsFPoLlj — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 25, 2026

Key takeaways