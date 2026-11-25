Simon Edvinsson is still pushing for a move away from the Detroit Red Wings, with the Nashville Predators among the teams interested in acquiring the defenseman.

Simon Edvinsson could leave the Detroit Red Wings sooner than expected, although his next destination remains uncertain. While the Nashville Predators had emerged as frontrunners, a recent report from Elliott Friedman reveals that they are no longer the favorites, with six other teams still in the running to land the defenseman.

“I think the interest is real still from [Nashville’s] side especially; it’s been hard to find the right match; at this point…the Predators are not the favourites,” Friedman revealed on DMase, Vingan & Daunic.

David Pagnotta, meanwhile, revealed that there are still plenty of teams interested in acquiring Edvinsson: “I was told there are around 6 teams that, going into the weekend, were still very much in this.”

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Where would Edvinsson fit best?

Coming off a 2025–26 campaign where he racked up 25 points (9 goals, 16 assists), 148 blocked shots, and a +12 rating across 72 games, Simon Edvinsson is a prime trade target who would thrive with the Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, or San Jose Sharks.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Nashville makes the most sense—they’ve already hosted him for skates and desperately need his mobile, top-four size (71st percentile in max skating speed) to anchor their youth movement. Meanwhile, Ottawa and San Jose both lack a true shutdown left-shot defenseman who can eat heavy minutes (over 22 TOI/GP last season) and jump into the rush, making any of these three spots an ideal landing pad for a 23-year-old ready to break out.

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Time is running out for Edvinsson

The clock is officially ticking on Simon Edvinsson, with the NHL’s December 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET signing deadline serving as the hard cutoff for Detroit to move him and get a contract registered. Because he’s still an unsigned restricted free agent who refuses to re-sign with the Red Wings, missing that Tuesday deadline means he’s ineligible to play in the NHL for the rest of the 2026–27 season—likely forcing him to head back to Sweden to play while Detroit still retains his RFA rights until next summer.

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