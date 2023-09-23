Despite Aaron Rodgers now playing for the New York Jets, his connection to the Green Bay Packers remains untouchable. Rodgers, who led the Packers to prominence as one of the league’s top teams, left behind a legacy which included his remarkable record against the Chicago Bears.

One of the most iconic moments in this rivalry occurred when Rodgers rushed for a touchdown to seal a game at Soldier Field in 2021. In the midst of less-than-friendly gestures from the crowd, he famously taunted the Bears fans, shouting, “I still own you!”

However, the rivalry between these teams continues to be a passionate one. Rodgers, despite being traded to the Jets in the offseason, couldn’t resist sending a text message to the current quarterback of the Packers after week 1 of the 2023 season.

Rodgers’ Text to Jordan Love

The Packers lost to the Falcons last week in what was a disappointing result following a promising performance earlier. Their only victory of the season came on the opener against the Bears, where Jordan Love commanded the Packers to a resounding 38-20. Rodgers’ successor,

Love threw for 245 yards and three touchdown passes with no interceptions in the victory over the Bears. This earned him praise from Rodgers with a fun message, which he detailed during his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I’ve been texting the guys. I did send Jordan a text after the Bears game. Well, after they pulled away because I wanted him to see it when he got back to his phone. ‘Congratulations on keeping the ownership in place.’ That was pretty awesome for him.”

What Happened to Aaron Rodgers at the Jets?

Unfortunately, Rodgers’ season took an unexpected turn when he tore his Achilles just four snaps into his Jets debut against the Bills, sidelining him for the remainder of the season.