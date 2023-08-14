Jordan Love will finally have an opportunity to prove his worth at the Green Bay Packers in the 2023 NFL season. With Aaron Rodgers gone, the Utah State product is heading into the new campaign as the starting quarterback.

The former first-rounder got his first taste of competition as QB1 this year in the preseason victory against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road, and his performance gave Packers fans reasons to believe.

Love completed 7 out of 10 passes, throwing for 46 yards and one touchdown before handing the reins to Sean Clifford. After the game, Matt LaFleur drew parallels between his signal-caller and Minnesota Vikings star Kirk Cousins.

Matt LaFleur compares Jordan Love to Kirk Cousins

(Via Ryan Wood)

“Matt LaFleur on what he’s learned from Jordan Love as QB1: ‘I think what we’ve seen is, he’s taken ownership of it. That’s obviously really tough to do when you’re the backup.’ Compared it to Kirk Cousins waiting for opportunity in Washington, then seizing starting job.”

Before he became the franchise quarterback of the Vikings, Cousins had to work his way up the depth chart at the Redskins (now Commanders).

Another quarterback who knows a thing or two about patience is Rodgers, who had been in Love’s position before Brett Favre left. But it’s probably better for Love not to be constantly compared with Rodgers, of course.