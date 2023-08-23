In a surprising turn of events, veteran wide receiver Corey Davis has announced his retirement from the NFL, leaving fans and fellow teammates stunned. The 28-year-old player made the unexpected announcement through an Instagram post on Wednesday.

This decision comes at a critical juncture, with the NFL’s roster cuts approaching. Davis was potentially facing being released by the Jets, amid a competitive wide receiver group also formed by Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Mecole Hardman. Another name in the rotation is another ex Packer like Aaron Rodgers‘ friend Randall Cobb,

Davis entered the league as a high draft pick with the Tennessee Titans in 2017, before joining the New York Jets for the past two years. Despite being slated for a $10.5 million base salary for the upcoming year, he opted to retire from football.

Why Did Corey Davis Retire?

“For some time now I’ve been contemplating stepping away from the sport of football. This decision has not been easy. Although I am a deep person, I am a man of few words. I’ve been searching my heart for what to do and I feel that stepping away from the game is the best path for me at this time,” the first part of Davis’ statement reads.

“I have more blessings than I could have ever imagined – I have an amazing family, a beautiful wife and two healthy children I look forward to spending more time with. I am truly grateful for all the opportunities I have had and will continue to have on my journey. Thank you to my family and friends and the Jets organization for supporting me through this process.”

Jets’ head coach, Robert Saleh, expressed his gratitude: “It was a pleasure to coach a player like Corey Davis. He is a true competitor on the field and was a tremendously positive influence in the locker room. We are grateful to Corey for all the hard work and dedication he put into this team, and we wish him all the best in the future. “

When Was Corey Davis Drafted?

Corey Davis was drafted by the Tennessee Titans with the 5th overall pick in 2017.