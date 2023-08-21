The quarterback is definitely the most valuable player on a franchise. The more talent and experience he has, the better for the franchise. All head coaches dream of having a Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes on their roster.

The running back is another player that makes a big difference on the offensive line. They have an important role during the tightest plays to gain those few yards necessary to score a touchdown.

Aside from the quarterback and running back, wide receivers are also highly important. Some, like Super Bowl champions Odell Beckham Jr. and Mike Evans, are coveted by multiple teams.

Which franchise had the best QB and RB upgrade in 2023?

According to a recent podcast episode where Jason McIntyre gives his opinion on which NFL team got the biggest QB and RB upgrade of the season, he named the New York Jets as his best upgraded team after they added Aaron Rodgers and Dalvin Cook to their roster.

Rodgers has vast experience in the NFL. He played multiple seasons with the Green Bay Packers and knows exactly what it’s like to win a Super Bowl. On the other hand, Dalvin Cook is one of the most talented running backs in the league who has not stopped his growth.