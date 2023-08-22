Randall Cobb was born on August 22, 1990, in the city of Maryville, Tennessee. He played high school football in his home state, but his college career was developed at the University of Kentucky.

From his college years with the Wildcats, it was obvious that he was a talented player. In 36 games, he rushed for 1,313 yards, had 1,661 receiving yards, and scored 35 combined touchdowns.

Cobb’s NFL debut was with the Green Bay Packers in 2011. He quickly became one of the best wide receivers in the league, playing alongside Aaron Rodgers for nearly ten seasons.

When did Randall Cobb’s career start?

Cobb’s career with the Packers began in 2011. He played in 15 games during his first season and became a key player from that point on. He left Green Bay in 2018, played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, returned to the Packers in 2021, and finally joined the New York Jets in 2023.

How good is his contract?

Cobb’s current contract with the Jets is a one-year deal worth $3 million, with only $250,000 guaranteed. His career earnings are just over $70 million.

Will Randall Cobb win a Super Bowl?

Cobb has never won a Super Bowl, but he has a good chance of doing so with the Jets. He is reunited with his former Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers, and he knows that with Rodgers, it is possible to reach the postseason. With a new team full of talented players, anything is possible.