The New York Jets are gearing up for a season filled with significant expectations after making a move to acquire Aaron Rodgers in a blockbuster trade. This significant acquisition has propelled them into the realm of Super Bowl contenders.

Bolstered by an impressive list of offensive playmakers, the Jets are poised to provide Rodgers with the tools he needs to excel on the field. They not only have a promising wide receiver in Garrett Wilson, but New York just added running back Dalvin Cook.

However, the team recognizes there is a glaring weakness in their offensive line. Coach Robert Saleh has been straightforward in his message to the players, delivering a fiery speech on HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” about how poor line play can derail the whole offense.

Jason Peters Is Open to Play for the New York Jets

The Jets are currently navigating the challenge of an injury-plagued offensive line. Duane Brown is temporarily on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, grappling with a shoulder injury. On the bright side, tackle Mekhi Becton has recovered from persistent knee injuries.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding the offensive line, a veteran figure has stepped forward with a willingness to contribute. Jason Peters, an NFL veteran with an illustrious 19-year career spanning multiple teams, is seeking to extend his time in the league for an unprecedented 20th season.

“They give me the call, I’m gonna show up and show out. That’s what I do. I’m a straight professional when it comes to that. Helping the young guys- if they want me to sit, you know I’ll sit,” Peters told Good Morning Football about playing for the Jets.

How old is Jason Peters?

Jason Peters is 41 years old.