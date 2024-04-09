Aaron Rodgers could have become the vice president of the United States, but it seems the owner of the New York Jets wasn't particularly thrilled about that idea.

Aaron Rodgers was really close from leaving football for politics. Amid his interest in becoming vice president of the United States, the owner of the New York Jets has sent a strong message to the quarterback about it.

Aaron Rodgers’ tenure with the Jets has not been what the team expected. During his first year in the Big Apple, he was only able to participate in three plays before suffering a torn Achilles that swiftly ended his 2023 NFL season.

With the Jets preparing for the 2024 campaign, they need Rodgers to stay focused on what’s coming. However, it seems like this offseason he preferred to get involved in politics instead of football.

Jets’ owner gets real on Aaron Rodgers’ interest in running for vice president

The New York Jets are banking on Aaron Rodgers to have a remarkable 2024 campaign. His first year in the AFC East was marred by a season-ending injury, derailing the team’s plans for success.

During this offseason, the Jets have made several changes to create an even more competitive roster to support Rodgers. However, the quarterback seems to have been more interested in politics than football lately.

Independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. approached Rodgers to serve as his potential vice president, according to The New York Times. Kennedy eventually opted for Nicole Shanahan, but it was reported that the quarterback was genuinely interested in the offer.

However, this interest didn’t suit well for the Jets. Woody Johnson, the team’s owner, addressed this situation, sending a strong message to Aaron Rodgers ahead of the 2024 season.

“He is getting back to football 100%. He never left football,” Johnson said, via ESPN. “That was a momentary distraction, maybe like going in the dark room or whatever. But he’s back 100%. Great leader. … If we can keep him on his feet, which I think we can, it’s going to be an exciting start to the season.”

How many more years will Aaron Rodgers play?

Following a tough injuty like a torn Achilles, everyone was wondering if Aaron Rodgers would retire. However, it seems like the quarterback wants to play for at least two more years with the Jets.

Last summer, Rodgers signed a 3-year, $112.5 million deal with the Jets, keeping him with the AFC East team until the 2025 season. Despite this, he has expressed his desire to continue playing even beyond 2025, possibly until 2026.