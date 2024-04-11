Aaron Rodgers arrived in the 2023 NFL season with high aspirations, aiming to lead the New York Jets to a deep run. But only four plays into Week 1, an Achilles tear forced him off the field and ended his season. And he thought it would end his career as well.

“I was really thinking, ‘This is it. You don’t come back from this injury,’” Rodgers said on the ‘I Can Fly’ podcast, as many athletes had to call it a career after tearing their Achilles.

That’s why the support from his friends was crucial by then, since they were there for the four-time MVP in one of the most challenging moments in his career. A day after the injury, Rodgers flew to his home in California.

“I said, ‘I need help. This is going to be really tough. I just need you all to be there for me on the tough days when I stop believing it’s possible,’” Rodgers said. “It’s hard to ask for help.”

Rodgers’ recovery went much better than predicted, as the quarterback even got to throw at practice in the final weeks of the regular season. There was speculation about a potential return for a playoff appearance, but the Jets didn’t make the postseason. Either way, he’s excited to come back this year.

“I love playing,” Rodgers added. “I fell back in love with the game (after joining the Jets) and then I had it taken away after four plays. I miss being out there, I love competing. Football is my happy place. That’s where I feel most in control of my athletic ability. I missed that last year, I really, really missed it. My heart was broken. I’m excited about taking the field one more time and — not life or death — going to battle with my guys.”

Jets aiming to contend in 2024

2023 wasn’t meant to be, but the Jets can’t wait to see how this season goes with Rodgers under center. New York expects the veteran star to do what the injury didn’t let him last year, surrounded by a talented group.

Running back Breece Hall could certainly benefit from a signal-caller of this caliber, just like wideout Garrett Wilson, as the offense was held back by the lack of a proven QB during Rodgers’ absence in 2023.

Former Chargers star Mike Williams will also be in the Big Apple to provide another weapon for Rodgers, so it will be interesting to see what the Jets can do. Of course, the least everyone expects from them is to improve the 7-10 record from last year.

Projected Jets offense in 2024