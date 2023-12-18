The New York Jets had a glimpse of hope of having Aaron Rodgers back on the field this season. That may have all disappeared after their defense also didn’t show up vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Despite not having Tyreek Hill on the field, Tua Tagovailoa and company put on an offensive clinic against Robert Saleh’s team, shutting them down 30-0 and even forcing Zach Wilson off the field with an injury.

There were reports about Rodgers potentially being medically cleared to play as early as next week. But now that the Jets have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, that may not even make sense at all, at least according to former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo.

Tony Romo Says Rodgers Won’t Play

“He’s not gonna be on the roster,” Romo laughingly said. “I mean, no. I think that obviously he’s gone out there and talked about it throughout the year, and he’s shown signs of coming back,” continued Romo. “But you would really have to be in the playoff hunt for me to use a roster spot. And the offensive line is not exactly protecting the quarterback at a high level.”

Rodgers isn’t getting any younger, and coming back from an Achilles injury just 14 weeks later might not be in his best interest right now, especially considering how poorly their offensive line has fared.

Rodgers Could Still Make History

Of course, it could also depend on Rodgers’ desire. Making such an early comeback would be a massive breakthrough for sports medicine, not to mention it would pretty much be a historical milestone.

Rodgers could look to make the most of some extra reps with his new teammates ahead of next season, and while there’s obviously a significant risk of re-aggravating his injury, he’s always marched to the beat of his own drum.