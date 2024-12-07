Trending topics:
Where to watch Clemson vs SMU live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Clemson take on SMU in a Conference championship clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireClemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell

By Leonardo Herrera

Clemson and SMU will face against each other for the Conference championship matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans across the USA can find out here the most important details, like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming info to make sure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Clemson vs SMU online in the US on Fubo]

The Clemson Tigers head into the ACC Championship Game as slight underdogs at +2.5, ready to battle the SMU Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Oddsmakers have set the total points at 55.5, anticipating a tightly contested showdown.

SMU enter the game riding high after a commanding 38-6 win over Cal, while Clemson looks to bounce back following a narrow 17-14 loss to South Carolina. With the conference title on the line, this primetime clash promises plenty of drama and excitement.

When will the Clemson vs SMU match be played?

Clemson will face SMU this Saturday, December 7th, in a highly anticipated Conference championshipmatchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

SMU Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner celebrates with a teammate – IMAGO / Newscom World

SMU Mustangs tight end Matthew Hibner celebrates with a teammate – IMAGO / Newscom World

Clemson vs SMU: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Clemson vs SMU in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Clemson and SMU live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to ACB.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

