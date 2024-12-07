NFL News: Kevin O'Connell makes something clear about Daniel Jones' role in the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are on their way to the playoffs with a 10-2 record and have added Daniel Jones to their roster after his troubled departure from the New York Giants. Kevin O’Connell discusses the new role of the 27-year-old, who joined the Vikings in the middle of the 2024 NFL season.

Arriving at a new team is never an easy time, especially after a season to forget, as it was for Jones with a Giants team that was not competitive in the current campaign. The quarterback resolved his situation by requesting a trade and is making his first impressions in the Vikings.

“He’s a talented kid. He’s big, strong and throws very well. We’ve challenged him to absorb all the information and use that as a barometer of where we want to take our teaching in the future as we develop him systematically, and he’s very smart,” coach Kevin O’Connell clarified to ESPN about Jones on the Vikings.

“He looks like a guy who, when he throws the ball, has played a lot of football and has a good feel for it. It’s been fun having him here. I think he’s doing a good job. He’s getting more and more comfortable with what we’re doing here,” added O’Connell.

Kevin O’Connell, the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings

What is Jones’ situation with the Vikings?

Jones is currently on the Vikings practice squad, working his way back into shape. The former Giants quarterback is a member of the Minnesota team, but at the same time is available to sign on another team’s 53-man roster if the need arises.

For now, he could be an option for another franchise or serve as a backup to quarterback Sam Darnold on O’Connell’s team, pending the recovery of JJ McCarthy, who was injured until the end of the season and would not return to the field until next year.

What’s next for the Minnesota Vikings?

O’Connell’s Vikings will play the 2024 NFL Week 14 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Minnesota franchise does not want to give up the fight to get into the Wild Card round and does not want to lose ground on the Detroit Lions who lead the NFC North with a 12-1 record.

