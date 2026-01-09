Aaron Rodgers reveals if he regrets decision to join Steelers

Aaron Rodgers does not regret at all signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2025 season. The quarterback admitted that he knew in advance it was the right decision and that, as the months went by, several moments confirmed that his choice was the ideal one.

“Well, once I made the decision, I felt like it was the right decision. There were some confirmation moments for sure. When I got here day one of mini camp, I felt like it was a little different in a good way. I liked the feeling and then the Latrobe experience was a really positive one. Coming out of Latrobe, I felt good about our team that we would be in a position late in the year to play some meaningful football games.”

Now, the cherry on top would be winning the Super Bowl to say goodbye to football at the top of the mountain. Retirement rumors continue to grow, but the veteran is solely focused on having success in the playoffs.

Who is Steelers’ starting quarterback for the playoffs?

Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs. For the veteran, it is a very important moment in his career, as he had gone four years without being able to reach the postseason.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire?

Aaron Rodgers has not yet confirmed if he’ll retire after this season. The only thing that is certain is that the quarterback will become a free agent after the playoffs, as the star signed a one-year contract with the Steelers.

