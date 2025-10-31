Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense were criticized by Mike Tomlin after the loss to the Green Bay Packers. Although the defense was the main issue, the head coach spent much of his time pointing out that one of the team’s biggest problems is that they are settling for field goals.

However, many fans and experts have questioned Tomlin because, beyond the fact that Chris Boswell is exceptional, the Pittsburgh Steelers generally don’t go for it on fourth and short. This was Rodgers’ take on the matter.

“I mean, I think you’re seeing some trends around the league of teams going for it, but, we got a kicker who was pretty automatic from anywhere going back even beyond 60. Boswell was amazing. We got to be ready to go for those and convert them if we get a chance.”

What did Mike Tomlin say about Steelers’ offense?

Mike Tomlin said that the Steelers’ offense was responsible for the loss to the Green Bay Packers because, especially in the first half, they were only able to get field goals.

“You’re always a little bit concerned when you’re settling for field goals when you’re playing good people. It seems like touchdowns is how it gets done in our business at this level. So, it was a little less than comfortable at halftime settling for three field goals. I think those drives were stopped by penalties and negative plays on first an 10. Put us in some second and long circumstances. We didn’t perform very well in second and long. We were in more third and longs in that game than we’re comfortable with and I think we suffered the consequences of that.”

What many can’t understand is why Tomlin put so much emphasis on pointing out the offense when the team’s biggest weakness is on defense, which has collapsed against Joe Flacco and Jordan Love in the games against the Bengals and Packers.