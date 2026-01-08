Mike Tomlin’s future with the Pittsburgh Steelers continues to be one of the most important topics in the NFL. After the Baltimore Ravens fired John Harbaugh, the big question is whether a loss against the Texans could bring the same consequences in Steel City.

“Mike Tomlin is not getting fired. It’s not going to happen. If in fact he decides to not be the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach next year, it’s not like he would say: ‘All right, I’m going to the Atlanta Falcons or pick a random team.’ It’s not going to work like that. I would imagine he would take a real break. Go work in TV. He would probably do TV for a little bit and then see if he wants to come back. No indication that’s coming right now, but, for me, that would be the only other option for Mike Tomlin and his future.”

The Steelers signed Aaron Rodgers before the 2025 season in an effort to become Super Bowl contenders again, and they are currently four wins away from achieving that goal. However, an early exit in the playoffs could bring changes.

Is Mike Tomlin leaving Steelers?

Mike Tomlin could leave the Pittsburgh Steelers to become a television analyst in 2026. According to a report by Jeremy Fowler, it would be a year off for the head coach to take a break and then possibly return.

“Mike Tomlin’s future has been hotly debated of late. There is no firm evidence as of now that Tomlin would leave Pittsburgh after 19 seasons. He’s been fiercely loyal to Pittsburgh. But a source close to Tomlin believes stepping away is at least a possibility. Does he need a break? It’s a question that hasn’t quite gone away, though only Tomlin truly knows what he will do. The source believes Tomlin would be more intrigued by doing TV than returning to the coaching market, should he leave the Steelers. The source wonders what Tomlin has left to chase as an NFL coach.”

What’s next for Mike Tomlin?

The next chapter for Mike Tomlin could depend entirely on what happens in the game against the Texans. A victory would guarantee him full control over the decision regarding his future in Pittsburgh, but a loss would change everything.

That’s where the possibility comes into play that he could be fired, like Harbaugh, due to pressure, or that both sides could mutually part ways so he can pursue a television opportunity, as anticipated by Fowler.

“A separate source with ties to Tomlin is confident he will stay in Pittsburgh. Either way, Aaron Rodgers and Tomlin can attempt a spirited run in the playoffs, and TV opportunities would await Tomlin if he does want to entertain them. My understanding is that networks have had open invitations for Tomlin if he ever left coaching.”