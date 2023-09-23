New year, same old Chicago Bears, or at least that’s what the Green Bay Packers might be thinking right now. Even without Aaron Rodgers, they still managed to dominate them.

Matt LaFleur’s team had a very impressive outing in their season debut, moving the chains and marching up and down the field with ease, and then locking them down on defense.

That’s why Rodgers took some time to congratulate his successor, Jordan Love, on keeping the Packers’ ownership over their divisional rivals and most hated foes.

Aaron Rodgers Congratulated Jordan Love Over Bears Ownership

“I did send J a text, right after the Bears, when they pulled away I sent him a message because I wanted him to see it when he got back to his phone,” Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I said, ‘Congratulations on keeping the ownership in place.’ That was pretty awesome for him.”

Rodgers went 24-5 as a starter vs. the Chicago Bears, and he made sure to remind them and the fans that he had their number. Clearly, he’s not much of a fan favorite in the Windy City.

As for Love, he got off to a solid start to his career as a starter, and was pretty close to leading his team to a 2-0 record. It’s still early, but the signs are definitely encouraging.