After flirting with the possibility of requesting a trade for many years, Aaron Rodgers finally made up his mind and left the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets this offseason.

It took a bit longer than expected, but the deal finally came to fruition and the veteran quarterback looked extremely happy since then. Even though he spent 18 wonderful years at Lambeau Field, Rodgers is already enjoying life in the Big Apple.

While the Jets have been doing everything they could to put him in a position to succeed, the four-time MVP is just glad to be part of this organization. Speaking with a group of reporters ahead of the 2023 NFL season, Rodgers opened up on his experience in New York so far.

Aaron Rodgers’ comments about life at Jets may hurt Packers fans

“[This] has felt like waking up inside of a dream, this whole experience,” Rodgers said, via The Athletic. “A beautiful dream. So many times you have a great dream and you wake up and you think, ‘I just want to get back into that, but I can’t quite get back into the dream.’ I’ve woken up inside of that dream and it’s been really, really special. There’s a lot of times — I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — where I just look around and say, ‘This is my life now.’ How cool is this?“

“It happens in the locker room, it happens walking out and it’s the fresh air and the sun setting. It’s just [thinking] what an awesome day it was because of whatever it was — a conversation I had with [right tackle] Mekhi [Becton], getting to see Billy Turner and catch up with him, a play that happened that really was fun … or we’re driving to the city and you hit that spot before you go in the tunnel and you’re looking across to the city going, ‘How cool is my life now?’ I just try to keep that perspective every day here and it’s been easy, because one thing has happened almost every single day that just reminds me I’m in the right place, I’m where I’m supposed to be and I’m really just loving what this opportunity has given me.”

How many Super Bowls has Aaron Rodgers won?

Aaron Rodgers has won one Super Bowl so far. In 2011, he led the Packers to victory over the Steelers.

When was the last time the Jets made the Super Bowl?

The New York Jets haven’t reached the Super Bowl since their only appearance in 1969, when they beat the Baltimore Colts.