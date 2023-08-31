The 2023 NFL season will look different for Aaron Rodgers. The 39-year-old quarterback made a huge change this offseason, leaving the Green Bay Packers for the New York Jets.

This will be the first season for A-Rod in a different uniform, having spent the 18 previous years at Lambeau Field. Many are still shocked to see him in the Big Apple, but we’d better start getting used to it.

Of course, Rodgers’ arrival has brought high expectations to New York, but many wonder whether the Jets really have what it takes to contend. According to the four-time MVP, they do.

Aaron Rodgers says Jets have legitimate Super Bowl chances

(Via ESPN)

“Obviously, there are a lot of expectations,” said Rodgers, adding that the Jets have “a legitimate chance” to reach the Super Bowl. “A lot of people are going to be pulling for us to fall flat — the crows as [Robert] Saleh referred to them” — a reference to the coach’s opening speech in “Hard Knocks,” in which he spoke to the players about the naysayers.

“There will be a lot of eyes on us,” Rodgers said of the season ahead. “That could be pressure to some people, that could be expectation, it could be excitement. I choose to look at it as excitement. There’s a lot of people that are going to be tuning in, a lot of people are going to be following along throughout our season. A lot of people are going to have a lot to cheer about, I think. … We’re excited to be in the conversation as one of the better teams in the league, but excitement doesn’t win games,” he said. “We have a lot to prove.”

How many Super Bowls has Aaron Rodgers won?

Aaron Rodgers has so far won one Super Bowl ring. It came in 2011, when the Packers beat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

How many Super Bowl wins do the Jets have?

The New York Jets have won one Super Bowl so far. It happened in 1969, when they took down the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III.