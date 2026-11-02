NY Giants linked to alternative RB option if Jonathan Taylor trade doesn’t materialize

In case Jonathan Taylor doesn't come to the New York Giants, the team has a plan B.

The New York Giants are actively exploring contingency plans as Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline rapidly approaches. While Indianapolis Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor remains a dream target, striking a deal has proven increasingly difficult.

NFL insider Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that Tennessee Titans veteran Tony Pollard is a prime pivot option. The Giants recently inquired about Pollard’s availability and could pounce if Taylor sweepstakes talks stall completely.

Earlier reports revealed that the NY Giants’ new interest in running back means Jonathan Taylor talks could be stalling. With Denver also aggressively pursuing Taylor, general manager Joe Schoen cannot afford to leave his backfield empty-handed.

Advertisement

Tony Pollard has exploded in the last two weeks

According to Pro-Football-Reference, Pollard is on fire over his past two appearances for Tennessee. Against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8, he rushed 25 times for 129 yards and three touchdowns. He also hauled in three receptions for 26 yards, carrying the offense.

Tony Pollard among RBs in Weeks 6-7, per @SumerSports:



44 carries (1st)

205 rushing yards (1st)

182 yards after contact (1st)

3 TDs (1st) pic.twitter.com/zzennHcIdO — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 26, 2026

Pollard followed that effort with another monster performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He racked up 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. That two-game surge of 246 rushing yards and five scores proves he still possesses high-end burst.

Advertisement

Taylor is still better option, but momentum favors Pollard

Taylor undoubtedly has a superior tackle-breaking power and an elite ceiling when healthy. However, the Colts demand an exorbitant package featuring early-round draft picks to even consider parting with their franchise cornerstone. That massive asking price forces New York to weigh immediate value against long-term capital.

Pollard represents a far more realistic acquisition cost for Schoen’s front office before the deadline. Tennessee sits at 1-7 and will gladly accept mid-round compensation to clear future cap obligations. Pollard’s red-hot form and accessible price tag give him immense momentum as New York’s ultimate trade target.

Key takeaways

Ryan Dunleavy reports Tony Pollard is a prime pivot option for New York.

for New York. Tony Pollard rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns.

against the Cleveland Browns. Tony Pollard generated 246 rushing yards and five scores over his last two games.