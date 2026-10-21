NY Giants, John Harbaugh confirm new starting QB between JJ McCarthy and Jameis Winston

The New York Giants are officially starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy in Week 7 against the Houston Texans following his explosive fourth-quarter performance against the Saints.

The New York Giants are officially making a change under center. Following an explosive fourth-quarter relief performance against the New Orleans Saints, head coach John Harbaugh and the front office have decided to name J.J. McCarthy as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans. After trading draft capital to acquire the former national champion, Big Blue is ready to unlock McCarthy’s full potential and see what the young signal-caller can do with a full week of first-team reps.

The quarterback switch comes on the heels of a erratic, turnover-heavy outing from veteran Jameis Winston. Trailing 34-10 in the fourth quarter against New Orleans after Winston threw his second costly interception of the game, the coaching staff pulled the plug. McCarthy stepped into the huddle and immediately provided a spark, throwing for 243 passing yards and a touchdown in just 11 minutes of game action to nearly pull off an improbable comeback. That raw velocity and aggressive downfield mentality convinced leadership that McCarthy gives the team the best chance to win moving forward.

System fit played a massive role in this decision. When offensive coordinator Matt Nagy designed New York’s offensive scheme, it was tailored to take advantage of Jaxson Dart’s mobility, bootlegs, and pocket-moving concepts. With Dart sidelined, Winston struggled as a stationary pocket passer, whereas J.J. McCarthy possesses the athleticism and arm strength to execute those rollouts and off-platform throws seamlessly. Facing a relentless Houston pass rush, McCarthy’s mobility under center could completely re-energize the offense.

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Why J.J. McCarthy fits Giants’ offense better than Jameis Winston

The Giants’ offensive system was built around high-leverage movement plays and dual-threat versatility. While Jameis Winston possesses a big arm, his lack of mobility compromised things behind a re-tooled offensive line, leading to erratic decisions and costly turnovers under pressure.

J.J. McCarthy offers a completely different dynamic:

Moving the Pocket: McCarthy thrives on bootleg designs, sprint-outs, and play-action concepts that alter launch angles and freeze defensive ends.

McCarthy thrives on bootleg designs, sprint-outs, and play-action concepts that alter launch angles and freeze defensive ends. Second-Reaction Playmaking: His ability to evade interior pressure allows receivers additional time to scramble open downfield.

His ability to evade interior pressure allows receivers additional time to scramble open downfield. Arm Talent & Velocity: As demonstrated against New Orleans, McCarthy can drive the ball into tight windows outside the numbers on the move.

Cam Skattebo and the running game hold the key to Week 7

While McCarthy’s promotion generates plenty of buzz, his success against Houston will heavily depend on restoring balance to the offense. New York’s ground game has struggled for consistency in recent weeks, placing far too much strain on the passing attack.

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Cam Skattebo must bounce back from his recent ball-security issues and establish a tough, physical presence between the tackles. If Skattebo and the backfield can command attention on early downs, it will set up manageable third-down situations and open up play-action passing lanes for McCarthy to exploit. Sunday against the Texans marks the start of a new chapter for Big Blue, and all eyes will be on how McCarthy responds to his first official NFL start.

Key takeaways

McCarthy Named QB1: The Giants have officially named J.J. McCarthy their starting quarterback for Week 7 against the Houston Texans.

The Giants have officially named J.J. McCarthy their starting quarterback for Week 7 against the Houston Texans. Saints Sparks: McCarthy replaced Jameis Winston in Week 6 after Winston threw two interceptions, leading a furious comeback attempt with 243 fourth-quarter yards.

McCarthy replaced Jameis Winston in Week 6 after Winston threw two interceptions, leading a furious comeback attempt with 243 fourth-quarter yards. System Fit: McCarthy’s mobility better aligns with the offensive design intended for Jaxson Dart, while establishing Cam Skattebo in the run game will be vital against Houston.