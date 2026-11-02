Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in FIFPRO World 11 shortlist: The other nominees

The FIFPRO World 11 has revealed its nominees with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as key features among the candidates.

The 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11 shortlist features legendary players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo once again. Over 19,000 professional footballers worldwide cast their votes to determine the 26-man ballot. Despite playing outside of Europe’s top five leagues, both veterans continue to command enormous respect among their peers.

The attacking category showcases intense competition across generations. Alongside Messi and Ronaldo, the forward shortlist includes, among others, English Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane. Both veterans earned their spots by maintaining world-class production and decisive influence in high-stake matches.

Fans will discover the final eleven on Monday, November 9, when FIFPRO reveals the official team. The enduring inclusion of Messi and Ronaldo highlights their sustained impact in the world of soccer.

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Why Messi deserves to be nominated?

Messi continues to perform at an elite level for both Inter Miami CF and Argentina. Transfermarkt records show the Argentine legend has registered 26 goals and 13 assists across 30 MLS matches in 2026. He remains an incredible playmaker who orchestrates entire matches at his will.

Over 26,000 professional footballers have cast their votes.



Now it's time to see who makes the 2026 FIFPRO World 11.



09.11.2026 pic.twitter.com/nJOeYMua5V — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) October 30, 2026

Beyond club competition, Messi led Argentina through another stellar international campaign. He recorded eight goals and four assists in eight matches on the biggest stage, the FIFA World Cup. His vision, passing precision, and big-game consistency justify his status among football’s elite.

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Why Ronaldo deserves to be nominated?

Ronaldo maintains an astonishing goal-scoring rate at 41 years of age. According to Transfermarkt data, the Portuguese forward has scored eight goals in nine Saudi Pro League matches for Al-Nassr this season. He recently netted an emphatic hat-trick against Al-Kholood to showcase his sharp finishing instincts.

On the international front, Ronaldo remains a crucial focal point for Portugal’s frontline. He added three goals during Portugal’s World Cup run while generating consistent danger in the penalty area. His relentless physical conditioning and clinical finishing continue to earn the admiration of his fellow pros.

Full list of nominees

Thibaut Courtois (GK, Belgium)

Emiliano Martinez (GK, Argentina)

David Raya (GK, Spain)

Pau Cubarsi (DF, Spain)

Marc Cucurella (DF, Spain)

Virgil Van Dijk (DF, Netherlands)

Gabriel Maghalaes (DF, Brazil)

Achraf Hakimi (DF. Morocco)

Nuno Mendes (DF, Portugal)

William Saliba (DF, France)

Dayot Upamecano (DF, France)

Jude Bellingham (MF, England)

Bruno Fernandes (MF, Portugal)

Enzo Fernandez (MF, Argentina)

Pedri (MF, Spain)

Declan Rice (MF, England)

Rodri (MF, Spain)

Vitinha (MF, Portugal)

Erling Braut Haaland (FW, Norway)

Harry Kane (FW, England)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (FW, Georgia)

Kylian Mbappe (FW, France)

Lionel Messi (FW, Argentina)

Michael Olise (FW, France)

Cristiano Ronaldo (FW, Portugal)

Lamine Yamal (FW, Spain)

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Key takeaways