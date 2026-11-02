Capitals reportedly set one condition in Dylan Larkin trade talks with Red Wings

As Dylan Larkin keeps wanting out of the Detroit Red Wings, the Washington Capitals are trying to make a deal their way.

The Washington Capitals have joined the trade pursuit for Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. Washington aims to maximize Alex Ovechkin’s championship window before the superstar’s legendary career concludes.

However, general manager Chris Patrick has established one firm boundary in preliminary discussions. Per David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Washington refuses to include Belarusian brothers Aliaksei Protas and Ilya Protas in any proposed trade package to the Red Wings.

Detroit actively scours the market after ongoing friction forced Larkin out of the Red Wings’ lineup. While the Canadiens entered the Dylan Larkin sweepstakes, Washington will not compromise its foundational core to strike a deal.

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How does Larkin improve the Capitals?

Dylan Larkin brings elite top-six speed and dynamic two-way presence down the middle of the ice. His 30-goal finishing ability and playmaking vision relieve immense scoring pressure from aging superstar Alex Ovechkin. He immediately upgrades Washington’s center depth alongside Dylan Strome and Pierre-Luc Dubois. Larkin also had a trade list update after suspension.

REPORT: Dylan Larkin has expanded his trade list to 10 teams, per @HeleneStJames



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Wild

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Capitals pic.twitter.com/mOAMm3lYBl — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) October 21, 2026

Additionally, the veteran center dramatically enhances Washington’s special teams execution during critical game moments. Larkin drives puck possession on the power play while disrupting opponent zone entries on penalty kills.

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Why are the Capitals so protective of the Protas brothers?

Aliaksei Protas has blossomed into a trusted two-way stalwart on Washington’s top checking line. His imposing 6-foot-6 frame, forechecking strength, and play-driving instincts neutralize the league’s most potent offensive units. Also, the franchise recently signed him to a long-term contract extension.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Ilya Protas represents Washington’s most prized center prospect in the entire system. The organization invested significant draft capital into developing his playmaking vision and power-forward upside. Patrick envisions both brothers anchoring the Capitals’ lineup together for years to come.

Key takeaways

The Washington Capitals joined the trade pursuit for Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin.

for Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. Washington refuses to include Aliaksei and Ilya Protas in trade proposals.

in trade proposals. Dylan Larkin brings 30-goal finishing ability to strengthen Washington’s forward lines.