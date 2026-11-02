NY Giants report ramps up Jonathan Taylor rumors ahead of 2026 NFL trade deadline

The New York Giants may actually be preparing an offer to go after Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL trade deadline.

The New York Giants heard an encouraging update on Jonathan Taylor during Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, and that wasn’t the end of it. With the trade deadline looming, reports around the league are running wild, and the Indianapolis Colts‘ running back is being brought up constantly in the rumor mill.

Although Taylor remains a possibility for the Giants, it’s clear there is plenty of competition, and the Colts’ asking price is anything but cheap. Whether the Giants actually go after Taylor is anyone’s guess, but a report from around the NFL hints that New York is going to make a splash, even if it’s not for Taylor.

“The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday. The Giants are expected to be active and have already reached out to teams about big-name players,” Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported on his X account. “They currently are $6.225M under the salary cap, per NFLPA records.“

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All that remains to be seen is who will come away victorious in the Taylor sweepstakes, which involves countless contenders across the NFL, and whether there will even be a winner, as the Colts and their running back insist they are fine staying together. What seems clear is that the Giants will be making noise of their own before the deadline.

Jonathan Taylor after a Colts game.

Pretty much the perfect bye week in New York

Plenty of things went right for the Giants in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season as they enjoyed their bye week. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles both lost, and Giants fans heard Jerry Jones throw the Cowboys under the bus, which never fails to put a smile on their faces.

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Moreover, New York’s 4-2-1 record on the season puts them well ahead of the rest of the NFC East. Such a clear path to the playoffs means the Giants are pretty much obligated to make a move before the deadline.

The Colts’ horrific loss in Jacksonville also adds to the pressure and could force Taylor to actually ask out of Indy. The main negative for the G-Men is that the Denver Broncos pulled off a comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs to take first place in the AFC West.

Broncos could spoil Taylor trade for NY Giants

Why does that matter? The Broncos are one of the favorites to land Taylor via trade, and their showing that they can be serious contenders in the AFC will only add to the noise in Denver calling for the team to acquire the three-time Pro Bowl halfback. Had the Broncos lost, perhaps they would’ve had some doubts about making a blockbuster trade and would have preferred to play it conservatively.

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Now, the Broncos are expected to be a player in the Taylor sweepstakes, and they have just as many assets to convince the Colts as the Giants. If there’s a sliver of hope for the G-Men, it may lie in Taylor’s hands. If the running back fancies a return to his home state of New Jersey, he might convince the Colts to send him to the Giants instead of the Broncos. Those are some very big ifs, though.

Key takeaways

Jonathan Taylor trade rumors linked the Indianapolis Colts running back to the New York Giants.

linked the Indianapolis Colts running back to the New York Giants. $6.225 million under the cap , the New York Giants contacted teams about big-name players.

, the New York Giants contacted teams about big-name players. A 4-2-1 record places the New York Giants ahead in the NFC East standings.