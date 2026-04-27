After drafting Jordyn Tyson, and two other receivers in 2026 NFL Draft, Saints release WR Samori Toure

The Jordyn Tyson pick in the 2026 NFL Draft might have provoked a collateral damage. The New Orleans Saints are releasing wideout Samori Toure. This is another change to a fully revamped wide receiver room.

The release was reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The Saints took Jordyn Tyson in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they also took Bryce Lance at No. 136 overall, and Barion Brown at No. 190 overall.

Samori Toure joined the Saints’ practice squad in November 2025, and even played in the season-finale. He remained with the Saints on a futures deal until now. Toure has played in 23 games with two starts, recording 14 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.

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Saints updated WR depth chart

Chris Olave will once again resume as the team’s WR1, with Jordyn Tyson as a premium WR2. On the slot, Devaughn Vele will line up. Newly-drafted rookies Bryce Lance and Barion Brown will have to earn their stripes.

Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints

The Saints also have Mason Tipton, Ja’Lynn Polk, Kevin Austin Jr., Bub Means, Trey Palmer, Damien Alford, and Ronnie Bell. It’s a deep room, but the need for quality was there, and Tyson should be able to revamp the production massively for this team.

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The Saints gave all the tools for Tyler Shough to shine

Tyler Shough had little expectations, but he ended up having a 5-4 record last season, finishing the 2025 season strongly. He completed 67.6% of his passes for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Now, the Saints have given him two premier wideouts in Olave and Tyson, a premium backfield duo of Travis Etienne and Alvin Kamara, and two decent tight ends in Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant. They are setting him for success.