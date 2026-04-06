Playing alongside Alvin Kamara will boost Travis Etienne

Kellen Moore recently revealed that, even with his uncertain future, Alvin Kamara still belongs to the New Orleans Saints’ running back room. This excites the newly arrived Travis Etienne, who is confident they can enhance their abilities together.

“It just makes it better for both of us,” Etienne said during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. “Every time we’re out there, we want to feel fresh. It keeps the defense on their toes. They’ve gotta worry about two guys instead of one. I feel like it’s only gonna make the team better.”

The NFC South used to be one of the most balanced divisions last season. The Saints, with this duo of running backs, aim to break the mold and steamroll everyone heading into the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Will Kamara remain a Saint?

Alvin Kamara’s status with the New Orleans Saints is currently on high alert as the team evaluates his future for the 2026 season. Despite a recent contract restructure that lowered his cap hit to approximately $10.5 million, the front office is reportedly considering further adjustments, including a potential pay cut or even a roster cut.

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints.

A lethal backfield in New Orleans

In the 2025 season, Travis Etienne Jr. established himself as a workhorse, rushing for 1,107 yards and 7 touchdowns on 260 carries, while adding 292 receiving yards and 6 scores through the air. In contrast, Alvin Kamara saw a more limited role in 11 games, finishing the year with 471 rushing yards, 186 receiving yards, and one total touchdown on the ground.

Advertisement

Alvin Kamara and Travis Etienne’s 2025 stats

More ground options for Moore

The Saints’ running back room is full of talent. In addition to the aforementioned Etienne and Kamara, the depth chart is complemented by the following players:

Kendre Miller

Devin Neal

Ty Chandler

Audric Estime

Evan Hull